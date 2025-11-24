iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,575,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,818 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $604,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $97.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

