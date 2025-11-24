iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,616,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,859,433,000 after purchasing an additional 472,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,178,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,764,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,779 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,808,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $235.60 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $252.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.