iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Bought by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $14,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $360.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $377.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.48.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.