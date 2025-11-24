iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Sold by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,448,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,512,000 after purchasing an additional 421,923 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $110.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.85. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

