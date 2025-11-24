iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA is Fiducient Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $47,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,435,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 102,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.65 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The firm has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

