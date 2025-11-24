iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73,377.9% during the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,292,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 833,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,972,000 after purchasing an additional 428,735 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,230,000 after purchasing an additional 376,273 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 759,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,400,000 after purchasing an additional 336,296 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6,875.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 240,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI opened at $136.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.