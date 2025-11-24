iShares International Dividend Growth ETF $IGRO Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,360 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGRO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGRO opened at $79.99 on Monday. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $80.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.83.

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

