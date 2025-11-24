iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT Stake Lessened by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,601 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 2.8% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $22,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USRT. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 751,963.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 225,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 225,589 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,533,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,320,000 after purchasing an additional 213,501 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $9,118,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,973,000 after buying an additional 140,593 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,206,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $57.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

