iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,672 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

