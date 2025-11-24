IonQ, Inc. $IONQ Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,767,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.47% of IonQ worth $1,064,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amazon Com Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,705,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,104,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its stake in IonQ by 8,150.0% during the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 21.5% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 102,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 136.8% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 95,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 16,120 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $715,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,444,658.40. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,496.53. This represents a 45.32% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,896. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IONQ stock opened at $41.72 on Monday. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.59.
IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.14). IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,836.32% and a negative return on equity of 127.06%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
