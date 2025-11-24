Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) in the last few weeks:

11/19/2025 – Amicus Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Amicus Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Amicus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/6/2025 – Amicus Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Amicus Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2025 – Amicus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/18/2025 – Amicus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Amicus Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Amicus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/27/2025 – Amicus Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, insider David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $243,864.93. Following the sale, the insider owned 322,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,097.18. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

