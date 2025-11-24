Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 26th. Analysts expect Intesa Sanpaolo to post earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $7.9599 billion for the quarter.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $39.16 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “moderate buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

