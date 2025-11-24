Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total transaction of $1,601,828.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,365,331.20. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $506,079.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. This represents a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,258 shares of company stock worth $27,146,307. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.9%

ICE stock opened at $154.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.