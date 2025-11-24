Intellus Advisors LLC Purchases 11,778 Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF $FYLD

Intellus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the quarter. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Intellus Advisors LLC owned 4.07% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $16,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Shares of FYLD stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $30.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $426.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

