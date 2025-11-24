Intellus Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Intellus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 6.6% of Intellus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $44,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.26 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $220.49. The firm has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.43 and a 200 day moving average of $208.82.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

