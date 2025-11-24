Intellus Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Intellus Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.7% of Intellus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,651 shares of company stock worth $23,892,804. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $154.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.53. The company has a market cap of $369.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

