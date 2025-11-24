Intellus Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Intellus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 153.9% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 754.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

Get Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $1,142,228.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 138,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,684.96. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $273,286.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 265,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,004,848.62. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,595. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.