Intellus Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Intellus Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 136.4% in the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in American Tower by 86.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,274.11. The trade was a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:AMT opened at $179.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $234.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.63%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

