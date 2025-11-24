Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 42,527 Shares of Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,527 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evertec were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 35.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Evertec by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Evertec by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 12.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the first quarter valued at $7,196,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evertec Stock Performance

EVTC stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. Evertec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $38.56.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

Evertec ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $227.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.68 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 15.56%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Evertec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Evertec from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Evertec from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Evertec from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

