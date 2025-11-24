Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,259 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cleanspark were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,145,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,866 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the 1st quarter worth $8,109,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Cleanspark during the first quarter worth about $5,925,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,117,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,951,000 after acquiring an additional 652,811 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cleanspark by 20.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 613,040 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cleanspark news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $581,062.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,473.44. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleanspark Trading Down 0.5%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Cleanspark stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 3.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $23.61.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cleanspark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cleanspark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on Cleanspark from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Cleanspark Profile

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

