Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Equitable by 592.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,991,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 140,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,932. This represents a 20.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $293,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,370.24. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 176,358 shares of company stock worth $8,760,599 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $45.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.17. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Equitable had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 107.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is -39.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. Wolfe Research upgraded Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

