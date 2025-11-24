Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in EchoStar Corporation $SATS

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,949 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in EchoStar by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC increased its position in EchoStar by 13.8% during the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 6.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Insider Transactions at EchoStar

In related news, COO John Swieringa sold 154,835 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $12,572,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,078.40. This trade represents a 99.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Q. Abernathy sold 16,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $1,379,691.90. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 460,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,967,480. Corporate insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Price Performance

EchoStar stock opened at $68.63 on Monday. EchoStar Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($44.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($43.14). EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SATS. Zacks Research lowered EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 price target on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $59.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EchoStar

EchoStar Profile

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.