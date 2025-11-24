Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,430 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 15,182,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,749,000 after acquiring an additional 237,784 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,610,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,214,000 after buying an additional 1,002,527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,382,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,238,000 after buying an additional 337,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,496,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,955,000 after buying an additional 332,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,450,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after acquiring an additional 28,830 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

PSLV stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $18.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

