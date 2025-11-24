Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,029 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after buying an additional 27,579 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $185.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $189.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.13.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

