Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,734 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $93.98 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $112.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average of $79.45.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

