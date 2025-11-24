Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $71.02 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.