Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. $GGAL

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 112.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,648 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,504,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,931,000 after buying an additional 926,820 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 90.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 893,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,047,000 after purchasing an additional 424,693 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,851,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,503,000 after purchasing an additional 359,708 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,662,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,826,000.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of GGAL opened at $46.14 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is 88.42%.

GGAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Financiero Galicia

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.