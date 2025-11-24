Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,247 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $72.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $75.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

