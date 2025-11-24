Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,017,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1%

XOM opened at $117.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.