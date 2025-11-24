Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 1.4%

V opened at $328.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.90. The firm has a market cap of $597.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

