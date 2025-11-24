Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,325 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 1.0%

ACWI opened at $136.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.38. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $143.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.