Insider Selling: TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) CEO Sells $3,686,365.53 in Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ernie Herrman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00.

Shares of TJX opened at $151.46 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $152.58. The company has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

