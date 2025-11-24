Insider Selling: Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Sells $80,936.94 in Stock

Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) Director Michael Beindorff sold 12,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $80,936.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,806 shares in the company, valued at $281,234.52. This trade represents a 22.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $6.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.22. Lifevantage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.74 million. Lifevantage had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 4.29%. Lifevantage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Lifevantage’s payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LFVN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lifevantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lifevantage in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lifevantage in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Lifevantage by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,064,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after buying an additional 798,066 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifevantage during the first quarter worth approximately $6,701,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lifevantage by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lifevantage by 47.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 93,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 106.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 126,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

