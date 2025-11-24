Insider Selling: Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Sells $302,475.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $302,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,231.75. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, September 29th, Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,100.00.

On Friday, September 26th, Stuart Canfield sold 3,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $657,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $200.69 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $203.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.79.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

