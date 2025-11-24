Insider Selling: Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Chairman Sells $647,360.00 in Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) Chairman Dunson Cheng sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $647,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 155,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,128. The trade was a 8.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of CATY opened at $47.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.97. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.06 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 22.26%.The company had revenue of $210.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5,438.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Stephens cut Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

