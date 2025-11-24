Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Sells $11,686.50 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) Director Amy Duross sold 477 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $11,686.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,145. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, November 21st, Amy Duross sold 1,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, Amy Duross sold 4,523 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $110,858.73.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -221.06 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $29.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 74,634 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $929,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 860,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,659,000 after buying an additional 83,462 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLFS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

