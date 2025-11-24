Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Sells $11,686.50 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) Director Amy Duross sold 477 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $11,686.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,145. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Amy Duross also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 21st, Amy Duross sold 1,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 20th, Amy Duross sold 4,523 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $110,858.73.
BioLife Solutions Price Performance
Shares of BLFS stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -221.06 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $29.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on BLFS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
