Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,069 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.82% of Ingredion worth $71,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 810.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $107.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.81 and its 200-day moving average is $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.31 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ingredion from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $143.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $124.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

