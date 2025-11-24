ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 24.8% – Should You Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 24.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.80 and last traded at GBX 7.34. 22,739,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 7,961,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.76.
The company has a market cap of £36.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.81.
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
