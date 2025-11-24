Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 1.47% of Ichor worth $9,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 1,060.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 99,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 130,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,059.83. This represents a 8.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of ICHR opened at $14.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.94. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.140-0.020 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

