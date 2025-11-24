Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Acquired by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,874,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,728 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises 1.2% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $28,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $69,989,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,607.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,083,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,471 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $38,611,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,058,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 172.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,600,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

