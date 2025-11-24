Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $149.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $301.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.55.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

