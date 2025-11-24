Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,620 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Carnival worth $27,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Carnival by 60.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Carnival by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 262,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NYSE:CCL opened at $26.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

