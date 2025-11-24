Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 43,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.38.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $190.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $228.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

