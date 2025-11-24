Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,442,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,563 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $59,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $48,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HGV shares. Zacks Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 46,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $2,194,871.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 801,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,951,578.54. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 30,426 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,272,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,888.70. The trade was a 33.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 5.02. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 1.06%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

