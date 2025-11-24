Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,471,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,562 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,436,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,164,000 after buying an additional 365,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 44.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,256,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,317,000 after buying an additional 389,548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 31.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,267,000 after acquiring an additional 254,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 816,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,029,000 after acquiring an additional 60,163 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $18,015,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,534,477.59. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total transaction of $695,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,656.37. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 114,153 shares of company stock valued at $22,901,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus set a $212.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of WSM stock opened at $178.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $219.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.90 and a 200-day moving average of $182.96.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

