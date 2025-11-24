Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. $ISSC

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Innovative Solutions and Support at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 31.4% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 113,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISSC. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $157.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.77.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

