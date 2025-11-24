Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 44,131 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. $ORN

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,131 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Orion Group worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,007,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Orion Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 868,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 192,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 54,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 742,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 42,392 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 711,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 6.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ORN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

