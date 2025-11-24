Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,200 Conagra Brands $CAG

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 522.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 130.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $223,659.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CAG. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.92.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE CAG opened at $17.75 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

