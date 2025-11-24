Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. $PBYI

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Puma Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 903.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 535,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 482,340 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 900,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 68,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 445,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 38,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,440. The trade was a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $4.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $54.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 53.15% and a net margin of 20.38%. Puma Biotechnology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBYI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

