Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $770,000 Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 412.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,624 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 114.7% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,476,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,798,000 after buying an additional 788,818 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $41,360,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,513,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 4,180.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 307,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,688,000 after acquiring an additional 300,521 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $97.26 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.98 and a twelve month high of $109.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.10.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. Crown had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 7.79%.The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

